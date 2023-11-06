Monday's game features the Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) and the Samford Bulldogs (0-0) clashing at Mackey Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-63 win for heavily favored Purdue according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Purdue vs. Samford Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 80, Samford 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Samford

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-16.8)

Purdue (-16.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

Purdue Performance Insights

Last year, Purdue was 152nd in the nation on offense (72.7 points scored per game) and 21st-best on defense (62.7 points allowed).

On the glass, the Boilermakers were 11th-best in the country in rebounds (36.2 per game) last year. They were best in rebounds allowed (24.5 per game).

Purdue was 29th in the nation in assists (15.5 per game) last year.

Last year, the Boilermakers were 237th in the country in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and 283rd in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

Purdue gave up 6.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 73rd and 52nd, respectively, in the nation.

Last year, Purdue took 38.4% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.6% from inside it. In terms of makes, 27% of Purdue's buckets were 3-pointers, and 73% were 2-pointers.

