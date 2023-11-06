Player props are available for Tyrese Haliburton and Victor Wembanyama, among others, when the Indiana Pacers host the San Antonio Spurs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pacers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSW

BSIN and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -130)

Haliburton's 20 points per game average is 1.5 less than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 5.3 is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Haliburton has averaged 12.3 assists per game this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Monday (11.5).

Haliburton's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Get Haliburton gear at Fanatics!

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -143)

The 17.5-point over/under for Myles Turner on Monday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average on the season (17).

His per-game rebounding average of 10.3 is 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Monday (8.5).

He has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Monday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 15.7 points Wembanyama scores per game are 4.8 less than his prop total on Monday.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).

Wembanyama averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.