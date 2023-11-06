Pacers vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Indiana Pacers (3-3) face the San Antonio Spurs (3-3) as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5 points.
Pacers vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-7.5
|237.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana and its opponents have gone over 237.5 combined points in four of six games this season.
- The average point total in Indiana's outings this year is 243.8, 6.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Pacers are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Indiana has won two out of the four games in which it has been favored.
- Indiana has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -300.
- The implied probability of a win from the Pacers, based on the moneyline, is 75%.
Pacers vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|4
|66.7%
|120.3
|235.5
|123.5
|245
|231.7
|Spurs
|4
|66.7%
|115.2
|235.5
|121.5
|245
|227.2
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- The Pacers average just 1.2 fewer points per game (120.3) than the Spurs allow (121.5).
- Indiana is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when scoring more than 121.5 points.
Pacers vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|3-3
|0-0
|5-1
|Spurs
|3-3
|1-1
|5-1
Pacers vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Pacers
|Spurs
|120.3
|115.2
|5
|11
|2-1
|2-0
|2-1
|2-0
|123.5
|121.5
|29
|27
|1-1
|1-0
|1-1
|1-0
