Pacers vs. Spurs November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (0-1), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, battle the Indiana Pacers (1-0). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSW.
Pacers vs. Spurs Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, BSSW
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton's numbers last season were 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per contest. He also sank 49.0% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.
- Buddy Hield put up 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He sank 45.8% of his shots from the field and 42.5% from 3-point range (eighth in league), with 3.6 triples per contest (third in NBA).
- Myles Turner recorded 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocks (fourth in NBA).
- Bruce Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He made 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.
- Bennedict Mathurin's numbers last season were 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He drained 43.4% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Keldon Johnson posted 22.0 points, 2.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds last season.
- Tre Jones posted 12.9 points, 6.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
- Zach Collins recorded 11.6 points last season, plus 2.8 assists and 6.4 boards.
- Jeremy Sochan averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he pus up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Devin Vassell put up 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 43.9% from the field and 38.7% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
Pacers vs. Spurs Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pacers
|Spurs
|116.3
|Points Avg.
|113.0
|119.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.1
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|34.5%
