The San Antonio Spurs (0-1), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, battle the Indiana Pacers (1-0). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSW.

Pacers vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSSW

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers last season were 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per contest. He also sank 49.0% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Buddy Hield put up 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He sank 45.8% of his shots from the field and 42.5% from 3-point range (eighth in league), with 3.6 triples per contest (third in NBA).

Myles Turner recorded 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Bruce Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He made 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers last season were 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He drained 43.4% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson posted 22.0 points, 2.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds last season.

Tre Jones posted 12.9 points, 6.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Zach Collins recorded 11.6 points last season, plus 2.8 assists and 6.4 boards.

Jeremy Sochan averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he pus up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Devin Vassell put up 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 43.9% from the field and 38.7% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Pacers vs. Spurs Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacers Spurs 116.3 Points Avg. 113.0 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 123.1 46.9% Field Goal % 46.5% 36.7% Three Point % 34.5%

