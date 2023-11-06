How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks will open their 2023-24 season matching up with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Irish scored 22.1 more points per game last year (73.9) than the Gamecocks allowed (51.8).
- Notre Dame had a 24-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 80.3 points.
- Last year, the 80.3 points per game the Gamecocks averaged were 21.4 more points than the Fighting Irish allowed (58.9).
- When South Carolina scored more than 58.9 points last season, it went 28-0.
- The Gamecocks shot 46.2% from the field last season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Fighting Irish allowed to opponents.
- The Fighting Irish shot 45.7% from the field, 13.6% higher than the 32.1% the Gamecocks' opponents shot last season.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Halle Georges Carpentier
|11/12/2023
|@ NJIT
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/15/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
