The South Carolina Gamecocks will open their 2023-24 season matching up with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish scored 22.1 more points per game last year (73.9) than the Gamecocks allowed (51.8).

Notre Dame had a 24-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 80.3 points.

Last year, the 80.3 points per game the Gamecocks averaged were 21.4 more points than the Fighting Irish allowed (58.9).

When South Carolina scored more than 58.9 points last season, it went 28-0.

The Gamecocks shot 46.2% from the field last season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Fighting Irish allowed to opponents.

The Fighting Irish shot 45.7% from the field, 13.6% higher than the 32.1% the Gamecocks' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Schedule