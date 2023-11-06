The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-0) are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) at Purcell Pavilion on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has an over/under of 125.5 points.

Notre Dame vs. Niagara Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Notre Dame -10.5 125.5

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

In 23 of 30 games last season, Notre Dame and its opponents scored more than 125.5 points.

Notre Dame games had an average of 141.7 points last season, 16.2 more than the over/under for this game.

Notre Dame put together an 11-19-0 ATS record last year.

Notre Dame won 60% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (9-6).

The Fighting Irish won all seven games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter.

Notre Dame has an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.

Notre Dame vs. Niagara Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 125.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 125.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Notre Dame 23 76.7% 69.6 134.6 72.1 138 141.5 Niagara 15 68.2% 65 134.6 65.9 138 129.8

Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends

Last year, the Fighting Irish scored just 3.7 more points per game (69.6) than the Purple Eagles allowed (65.9).

When Notre Dame totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 6-10 against the spread and 10-7 overall.

Notre Dame vs. Niagara Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Notre Dame 11-19-0 1-5 15-15-0 Niagara 11-11-0 1-2 12-10-0

Notre Dame vs. Niagara Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Notre Dame Niagara 11-8 Home Record 9-4 0-10 Away Record 4-10 6-13-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.7 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.1 9-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

