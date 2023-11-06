Monday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) facing off at Halle Georges Carpentier in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 73-60 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Fighting Irish finished 27-6 during the season.

college basketball

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 73, Notre Dame 60

Notre Dame Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Fighting Irish had a +494 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 15.0 points per game. They put up 73.9 points per game to rank 41st in college basketball and gave up 58.9 per outing to rank 48th in college basketball.

In conference action, Notre Dame put up fewer points (70.1 per game) than it did overall (73.9) in 2022-23.

At home, the Fighting Irish averaged 77.8 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 68.8.

At home, Notre Dame gave up 56.2 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than it allowed away (57.9).

