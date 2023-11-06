How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Niagara on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-0) play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Notre Dame vs. Niagara Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- The Fighting Irish shot 44.3% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Purple Eagles allowed to opponents.
- Notre Dame went 9-5 when it shot higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Purple Eagles ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball, the Fighting Irish finished 322nd.
- Last year, the Fighting Irish scored 69.6 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 65.9 the Purple Eagles allowed.
- Notre Dame went 10-7 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, Notre Dame scored 6.7 more points per game (73) than it did in away games (66.3).
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Irish ceded 71.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 73.5.
- In terms of three-pointers, Notre Dame fared better in home games last season, averaging 9.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8.6 threes per game and a 35.2% three-point percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Niagara
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Barclays Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.