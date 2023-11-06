Monday's contest between the IUPUI Jaguars (0-0) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-0) at IUPUI Gymnasium has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with IUPUI coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 6.

The Jaguars went 17-13 last season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

IUPUI vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

IUPUI vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 70, Eastern Illinois 66

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

IUPUI Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jaguars scored 71.6 points per game last season (57th in college basketball) and allowed 71.7 (329th in college basketball) for a -2 scoring differential overall.

IUPUI's offense was more productive in Horizon games last year, tallying 73.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 71.6 PPG.

When playing at home, the Jaguars posted 9.1 more points per game last season (76.2) than they did on the road (67.1).

At home, IUPUI surrendered 0.4 fewer points per game (71.5) than in away games (71.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.