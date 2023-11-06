Monday's contest features the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-0) and the Indiana State Sycamores (0-0) clashing at Truist Arena (on November 6) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-61 victory for Northern Kentucky.

The Sycamores finished 11-19 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Indiana State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Indiana State vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Kentucky 71, Indiana State 61

Indiana State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Sycamores averaged 64.5 points per game last season (191st in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (261st in college basketball). They had a -89 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 2.9 points per game.

In 2022-23, Indiana State averaged 63.5 points per game in MVC play, and 64.5 overall.

At home the Sycamores put up 63.8 points per game last season, 0.5 fewer points than they averaged away (64.3).

At home, Indiana State conceded 63.5 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than it allowed on the road (71.8).

