The Miami (OH) RedHawks go up against the Evansville Purple Aces on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Evansville matchup.

Evansville vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Evansville vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Evansville put together a 10-21-0 ATS record last year.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last year, the Purple Aces had an ATS record of 8-17.

Miami (OH) compiled a 13-13-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 11 RedHawks games last season hit the over.

