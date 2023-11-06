The Iowa State Cyclones take on the Butler Bulldogs on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Butler Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Butler vs. Iowa State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs averaged only 3.5 fewer points per game last year (61.1) than the Cyclones allowed (64.6).
  • Butler had an 11-11 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.
  • Last year, the Cyclones averaged 75.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs allowed.
  • Iowa State had an 18-5 record last season when putting up more than 65.3 points.
  • The Cyclones shot 42.3% from the field last season, six percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs' 35.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was three percentage points lower than the Cyclones given up to their opponents (38.3%).

Butler Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/12/2023 Detroit Mercy - Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/18/2023 Austin Peay - Hinkle Fieldhouse

