The Iowa State Cyclones take on the Butler Bulldogs on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Butler Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Butler vs. Iowa State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs averaged only 3.5 fewer points per game last year (61.1) than the Cyclones allowed (64.6).

Butler had an 11-11 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Last year, the Cyclones averaged 75.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs allowed.

Iowa State had an 18-5 record last season when putting up more than 65.3 points.

The Cyclones shot 42.3% from the field last season, six percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

The Bulldogs' 35.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was three percentage points lower than the Cyclones given up to their opponents (38.3%).

Butler Schedule