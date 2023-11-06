The Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) are double-digit, 15.5-point underdogs against the Butler Bulldogs (0-0) at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Butler -15.5 139.5

Butler Betting Records & Stats

Butler and its opponents went over 139.5 combined points in 10 of 28 games last season.

The average amount of points in Butler's contests last season was 133.2, which is 6.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Butler covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

Butler finished 10-2 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 83.3% of those games).

The Bulldogs won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2000 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Butler has an implied win probability of 95.2%.

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 10 35.7% 65.3 137.5 67.9 148.7 139.4 Eastern Michigan 21 72.4% 72.2 137.5 80.8 148.7 151.2

Additional Butler Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 65.3 points per game, 15.5 fewer points than the 80.8 the Eagles gave up.

When Butler totaled more than 80.8 points last season, it went 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 15-13-0 3-1 10-18-0 Eastern Michigan 13-16-0 2-1 13-16-0

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Eastern Michigan 10-6 Home Record 6-7 3-9 Away Record 2-13 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

