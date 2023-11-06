Monday's game at Hinkle Fieldhouse has the Butler Bulldogs (0-0) squaring off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 79-64 win as our model heavily favors Butler.

According to our computer prediction, Eastern Michigan is projected to cover the point spread (15.5) against Butler. The two teams are projected to go over the 137.5 over/under.

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Line: Butler -15.5

Point Total: 137.5

Moneyline (To Win): Butler -2000, Eastern Michigan +1000

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 79, Eastern Michigan 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Eastern Michigan

Pick ATS: Eastern Michigan (+15.5)



Eastern Michigan (+15.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Butler Performance Insights

Last season, Butler was 328th in the country on offense (65.3 points scored per game) and 112th defensively (67.9 points allowed).

On the glass, the Bulldogs were second-worst in college basketball in rebounds (27.4 per game) last season. They were 310th in rebounds allowed (33.4 per game).

At 12.6 assists per game last year, Butler was 211th in the country.

Last year, the Bulldogs were 274th in college basketball in 3-point makes (6.5 per game) and 259th in 3-point percentage (32.7%).

Butler gave up 6.3 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.1% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 64th and 77th, respectively, in the country.

The Bulldogs took 64.2% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.8% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 73.2% of the Bulldogs' baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.8% were 3-pointers.

