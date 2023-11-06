Monday's game features the Butler Bulldogs (0-0) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) matching up at Hinkle Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-64 win for heavily favored Butler according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

According to our computer prediction, Eastern Michigan is projected to cover the point spread (15.5) against Butler. The two sides are expected to exceed the 140.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: Butler -15.5

Butler -15.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Butler -2000, Eastern Michigan +1000

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 79, Eastern Michigan 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Eastern Michigan

Pick ATS: Eastern Michigan (+15.5)



Eastern Michigan (+15.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Butler Performance Insights

Last season, Butler was 328th in college basketball on offense (65.3 points scored per game) and 112th defensively (67.9 points allowed).

Last year, the Bulldogs were second-worst in the nation in rebounds (27.4 per game) and 310th in rebounds conceded (33.4).

Butler was 211th in the nation in assists (12.6 per game) last year.

With 6.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc last year, the Bulldogs were 274th and 259th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Butler was 64th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.3 per game) and 77th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.1%) last season.

Last year, the Bulldogs attempted 35.8% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.2% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.8% of the Bulldogs' baskets were 3-pointers, and 73.2% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.