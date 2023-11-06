Monday's game at Hinkle Fieldhouse has the Butler Bulldogs (0-0) taking on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 79-64 victory as our model heavily favors Butler.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 79, Eastern Michigan 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Eastern Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-15.0)

Butler (-15.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Butler Performance Insights

On offense, Butler was the 328th-ranked team in the country (65.3 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 112th (67.9 points allowed per game).

The Bulldogs were the second-worst squad in the nation in rebounds per game (27.4) and 310th in rebounds allowed (33.4) last season.

With 12.6 assists per game last year, Butler was 211th in the nation.

The Bulldogs were 274th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.5 per game) and 259th in 3-point percentage (32.7%) last season.

Butler gave up 6.3 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 64th and 77th, respectively, in college basketball.

Butler attempted 35.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 26.8% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 64.2% of its shots, with 73.2% of its makes coming from there.

