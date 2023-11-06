The Butler Bulldogs go up against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Butler vs. Eastern Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Butler Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Butler (-15.5) 139.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Butler (-16.5) 139.5 -3000 +1120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

Butler covered 15 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Bulldogs games.

Eastern Michigan put together a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.

In Eagles games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

