The Ball State Cardinals will begin their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ball State vs. Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles' 68.7 points per game last year were just 2.1 more points than the 66.6 the Cardinals gave up.

Tennessee Tech had a 19-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.

Last year, the Cardinals put up 14.7 more points per game (77.8) than the Golden Eagles allowed (63.1).

Ball State went 21-5 last season when scoring more than 63.1 points.

The Cardinals shot 31.8% from the field last season, 17.3 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

The Golden Eagles shot at a 36.1% clip from the field last season, 18.1 percentage points less than the 54.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.

Ball State Schedule