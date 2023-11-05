Zack Moss has a favorable matchup when his Indianapolis Colts face the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Panthers give up 139.4 rushing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

Moss leads the team with 589 yards (84.1 ypg) on 125 carries and has gotten into the end zone five times. As a pass-catcher, Moss has also caught 16 balls for 123 yards (17.6 ypg). He's scored one TD in the air attack.

Moss vs. the Panthers

Moss vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games The Panthers have allowed 100 or more yards to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

10 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have given up two or more rushing TDs to four opposing rushers this season.

The 139.4 rushing yards per game conceded by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked run defense.

The Panthers have the No. 31 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding 14 this season (two per game).

Zack Moss Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 43.5 (-111)

Moss Rushing Insights

Moss has hit his rushing yards over in 83.3% of his opportunities (five of six games).

The Colts, who are fifth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.4% of the time while running 44.6%.

His team has attempted 230 rushes this season. He's taken 125 of those carries (54.3%).

Moss has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 27.3% of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

He has 23 red zone carries for 46.9% of the team share (his team runs on 59% of its plays in the red zone).

Moss' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 ATT / 66 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 18 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 ATT / 21 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 23 ATT / 165 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/1/2023 Week 4 18 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

