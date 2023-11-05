Will Zack Moss Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zack Moss did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts have a game against the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. If you're trying to find Moss' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Moss has season stats that include 589 rushing yards on 125 carries (4.7 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus 16 receptions on 20 targets for 123 yards.
Zack Moss Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Heel
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Colts.
Week 9 Injury Reports
Colts vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Moss 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|125
|589
|5
|4.7
|20
|16
|123
|1
Moss Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Texans
|18
|88
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|30
|122
|0
|2
|23
|1
|Week 4
|Rams
|18
|70
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|23
|165
|2
|2
|30
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|7
|21
|1
|6
|38
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|18
|57
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 8
|Saints
|11
|66
|1
|1
|8
|0
