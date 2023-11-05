The Chicago Blackhawks, including Taylor Raddysh, take the ice Sunday versus the New Jersey Devils at United Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Raddysh are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

Raddysh has averaged 15:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Raddysh has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 10 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In three of 10 games this year, Raddysh has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In one of 10 games this season, Raddysh has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Raddysh's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40% that he goes over.

There is a 26.7% chance of Raddysh having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 10 Games 2 3 Points 2 2 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

