In the upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Nikita Zaitsev to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Zaitsev 2022-23 stats and insights

Zaitsev scored in one of 46 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Zaitsev produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 5.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.3 shots per game.

Devils 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Devils were one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

The Devils earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

