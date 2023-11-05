The Chicago Blackhawks, Nick Foligno included, will play the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Foligno in that upcoming Blackhawks-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nick Foligno vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Foligno has averaged 17:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Foligno has a goal in two of 10 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Foligno has a point in four of 10 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Foligno has an assist in three of 10 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Foligno hits the over on his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Foligno has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Foligno Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 10 Games 2 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

