The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nick Foligno score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Foligno stats and insights

  • Foligno has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
  • Foligno has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Foligno's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.