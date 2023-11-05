Michael Pittman Jr. vs. the Panthers' Defense: Week 9 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
At Bank of America Stadium in Week 9, the Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. will be lined up against the Carolina Panthers pass defense and Kamu Grugier-Hill. Continue reading for more stats and information on this intriguing matchup.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Colts vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers
|72.9
|9.1
|18
|66
|8.72
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Kamu Grugier-Hill Insights
Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense
- Michael Pittman Jr.'s team-leading 529 yards as a receiver have come on 50 catches (out of 78 targets) with three touchdowns.
- In terms of the passing game, Indianapolis is No. 11 in the league, at 233.4 yards per game (1,867 total passing yards).
- The Colts are scoring 25.6 points per game, the fifth-most in the league.
- Indianapolis has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, throwing the ball 35.8 times contest, which is 10th in the league.
- The Colts have made 34 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 13th in the NFL. They throw the ball 41% of the time in the red zone.
Kamu Grugier-Hill & the Panthers' Defense
- Kamu Grugier-Hill has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 27 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one pass defended to his name.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Carolina's defense has been locking things down this season, as it ranks fourth in the league with 1,306 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks 15th with 10 passing touchdowns allowed.
- So far this year, the Panthers have had one of the lesser defenses in the league, ranking 25th in the NFL by giving up 28.4 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank fourth in the NFL with 326 total yards allowed per contest.
- Carolina has allowed two players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- Eight players have caught a touchdown against the Panthers this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Kamu Grugier-Hill Advanced Stats
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|Rec. Targets
|78
|14
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|50
|1
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.6
|12
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|529
|27
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|66.1
|4.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|261
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|14
|1
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|1
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.