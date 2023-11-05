In the Week 9 tilt between the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Michael Pittman Jr. find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Michael Pittman Jr. score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +138 (Bet $10 to win $13.80 if he scores a TD)

Pittman's 529 yards receiving (66.1 per game) top the Colts. He has 50 catches on 78 targets and three TDs.

Pittman has posted a touchdown catch in three of eight games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Michael Pittman Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 11 8 97 1 Week 2 @Texans 12 8 56 0 Week 3 @Ravens 11 9 77 0 Week 4 Rams 5 1 15 0 Week 5 Titans 7 5 52 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 14 9 109 0 Week 7 Browns 5 2 83 1 Week 8 Saints 13 8 40 1

