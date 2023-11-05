The Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers are set to play in a Week 9 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Kylen Granson get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Kylen Granson score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Granson has collected 170 yards receiving on 16 catches with one TD this year, averaging 28.3 yards per game.

Granson has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Kylen Granson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 6 4 39 0 Week 2 @Texans 4 3 16 1 Week 3 @Ravens 4 2 9 0 Week 4 Rams 5 2 24 0 Week 5 Titans 3 2 15 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 4 3 67 0

