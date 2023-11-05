Indianapolis Colts receiver Kylen Granson has a tough matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), playing the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards in the league, 186.6 per game.

Granson has 16 receptions (26 targets) for 170 yards and one score, averaging 28.3 yards per game so far this year.

Granson vs. the Panthers

Granson vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Carolina has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

The 186.6 passing yards per game yielded by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Panthers have put up 10 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Panthers' defense is 15th in the NFL in that category.

Colts Player Previews

Kylen Granson Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-120)

Granson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Granson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (three of six).

Granson has 9.1% of his team's target share (26 targets on 286 passing attempts).

He has 170 receiving yards on 26 targets to rank 95th in NFL play with 6.5 yards per target.

Granson has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (4.5%).

Granson has been targeted four times in the red zone (11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts).

Granson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

