Will Kylen Granson Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kylen Granson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Carolina Panthers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Trying to find Granson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Kylen Granson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the passing game, Granson has been targeted 26 times, with season stats of 170 yards on 16 receptions (10.6 per catch) and one TD.
Keep an eye on Granson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Kylen Granson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Colts.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 9 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for Tyjae Spears
- Click Here for DeAndre Hopkins
- Click Here for Chris Moore
- Click Here for Josh Whyle
Colts vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Granson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|26
|16
|170
|72
|1
|10.6
Granson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|6
|4
|39
|0
|Week 2
|@Texans
|4
|3
|16
|1
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|4
|2
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|5
|2
|24
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|3
|2
|15
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|4
|3
|67
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.