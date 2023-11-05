Will Josh Downs score a touchdown when the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers meet in Week 9 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Josh Downs score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Downs has grabbed 40 passes (56 targets) for 473 yards (59.1 per game), and he has two TDs this season.

Downs has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Ravens 12 8 57 0 Week 4 Rams 3 2 34 0 Week 5 Titans 6 6 97 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 5 21 1 Week 7 Browns 6 5 125 1 Week 8 Saints 9 7 72 0

