Josh Downs was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts' Week 9 contest against the Carolina Panthers starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Downs' stats on this page.

Rep Josh Downs and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Downs' season stats include 473 yards on 40 receptions (11.8 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 56 times.

Keep an eye on Downs' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Josh Downs Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Colts have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Kylen Granson (FP/concussion): 16 Rec; 170 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 9 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Downs 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 56 40 473 216 2 11.8

Downs Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Ravens 12 8 57 0 Week 4 Rams 3 2 34 0 Week 5 Titans 6 6 97 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 5 21 1 Week 7 Browns 6 5 125 1 Week 8 Saints 9 7 72 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.