Jonathan Taylor has a favorable matchup when his Indianapolis Colts face the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Panthers allow 139.4 rushing yards per game, fourth-worst in the league.

This year, Taylor has accumulated 207 rushing yards (51.8 ypg) on 44 total carries and has one rushing score. Plus, in the passing game, Taylor has racked up 10 receptions for 109 yards (27.3 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Taylor and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Taylor vs. the Panthers

Taylor vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing rushers have racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Panthers during the 2023 season.

10 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Carolina this year.

Four opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Panthers this season.

The run defense of the Panthers is allowing 139.4 yards per outing on the ground this year, which ranks 29th in the NFL.

Opponents of the Panthers have put up 14 touchdowns on the ground (two per game). The Panthers' defense is 31st in the NFL in that category.

Watch Colts vs Panthers on Fubo!

Jonathan Taylor Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 66.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Taylor with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Taylor Rushing Insights

Taylor has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in four opportunities this season.

The Colts, who are fifth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.4% of the time while running 44.6%.

His team has attempted 230 rushes this season. He's taken 44 of those carries (19.1%).

Taylor has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 4.5% of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has 10 carries in the red zone (20.4% of his team's 49 red zone rushes).

Jonathan Taylor Receiving Props vs the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-111)

Taylor Receiving Insights

In three of four games this season, Taylor has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Taylor has 4.5% of his team's target share (13 targets on 286 passing attempts).

He averages 8.4 yards per target this season (109 yards on 13 targets).

Taylor, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Taylor (three red zone targets) has been targeted 8.8% of the time in the red zone (34 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Taylor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 18 ATT / 75 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.