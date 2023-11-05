Will Isaiah McKenzie pay out his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think McKenzie will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Isaiah McKenzie score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

McKenzie's stat line this campaign shows five catches for 39 yards. He averages 4.9 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted seven times.

McKenzie, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Isaiah McKenzie Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 1 1 7 0 Week 3 @Ravens 1 1 3 0 Week 4 Rams 3 1 6 0 Week 5 Titans 0 0 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 2 2 23 0 Week 7 Browns 0 0 0

Rep Isaiah McKenzie with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.