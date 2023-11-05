The New Jersey Devils (6-3-1), coming off a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues, visit the Chicago Blackhawks (4-6) at United Center on Sunday, November 5 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN. The Blackhawks defeated the Florida Panthers 5-2 in their most recent outing.

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we predict will come out on top in Sunday's action on the ice.

Blackhawks vs. Devils Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final result of Blackhawks 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+170)

Blackhawks (+170) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Blackhawks vs Devils Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 4-6 record this season and are 1-0-1 in games that have gone to overtime.

Chicago has earned two points (1-1-0) in its two games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Chicago failed to win the only game this season when it scored two goals.

The Blackhawks have scored three or more goals five times, earning eight points from those matchups (4-1-0).

Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in four games this season and has registered six points from those matchups.

Chicago is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 3-5-0 to record six points.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 4th 3.9 Goals Scored 2.4 29th 28th 3.6 Goals Allowed 3.4 23rd 6th 33.3 Shots 26.1 31st 15th 30.5 Shots Allowed 34.6 29th 1st 43.59% Power Play % 11.11% 28th 21st 75% Penalty Kill % 84.85% 9th

Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

