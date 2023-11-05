On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Connor Bedard going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Bedard stats and insights

In five of 10 games this season, Bedard has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 36 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

