The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) are favored by 2.5 points as they fight to stop their three-game losing skid in a game against the Carolina Panthers (1-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 44.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Colts as they prepare for this matchup against the Panthers. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Panthers as they ready for this matchup against the Colts.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indianapolis Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Colts (-2.5) 44 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Colts (-2.5) 44.5 -152 +128 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 9 Odds

Indianapolis vs. Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Colts vs. Panthers Betting Insights

Indianapolis' ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

Indianapolis has gone over in six of its eight games with a set total (75%).

Carolina has posted one win against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-5-1) this year.

There have been three Carolina games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.

Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Josh Downs - - - - 50.5 (-115) - Gardner Minshew 230.5 (-115) 1.5 (+115) - - - - Alec Pierce - - - - 31.5 (-115) - Michael Pittman Jr. - - - - 58.5 (-115) - Jonathan Taylor - - 64.5 (-115) - 15.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.