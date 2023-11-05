Colts vs. Panthers Injury Report — Week 9
Entering their Sunday, November 5 matchup with the Carolina Panthers (1-6) at Bank of America Stadium, which starts at 4:05 PM , the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) are monitoring 10 players on the injury report.
The Colts head into the matchup after losing 38-27 to the New Orleans Saints in their last outing on October 29.
Last time out, the Panthers won 15-13 over the Houston Texans.
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Zack Moss
|RB
|Heel
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Braden Smith
|OT
|Hip
|Out
|Rodney Thomas II
|S
|Knee
|Questionable
|Eric Johnson
|DT
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Dayo Odeyingbo
|DE
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Zaire Franklin
|LB
|Knee
|Doubtful
|Kylen Granson
|TE
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Blake Freeland
|OT
|Back
|Questionable
|Julius Brents
|CB
|Quad
|Out
|Josh Downs
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Calf
|Full Participation In Practice
|Raheem Blackshear
|RB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|WR
|Ankle
|Out
|Chandler Wooten
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Xavier Woods
|S
|Abdomen
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Troy Hill
|CB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Donte Jackson
|CB
|Quadricep
|Questionable
|Brian Burns
|OLB
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Justin Houston
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Frankie Luvu
|LB
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Vonn Bell
|S
|Quad
|Doubtful
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|D.J. Chark
|WR
|Elbow
|Questionable
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Cade Mays
|OG
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Claudin Cherelus
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Alex Cook
|S
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
Other Week 9 Injury Reports
Colts vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: CBS
Colts Season Insights
- With 371.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, the Colts have been forced to lean on their seventh-ranked offense (362.4 yards per contest) to keep them competitive.
- The Colts own the sixth-ranked scoring offense this year (25.6 points per game), and they've been worse defensively, ranking worst with 28.6 points allowed per game.
- The Colts are averaging 233.4 passing yards per game on offense this season (13th in NFL), and they are surrendering 247.3 passing yards per game (25th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- Indianapolis ranks ninth in run offense (129 rushing yards per game) and 23rd in run defense (124 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.
- With 11 forced turnovers (14th in NFL) against 13 turnovers committed (23rd in NFL), the Colts (-2) own the 18th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL.
Colts vs. Panthers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Colts (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Colts (-135), Panthers (+115)
- Total: 44 points
