On Sunday, November 5 at 4:05 PM ET, the Indianapolis Colts will meet the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the Colts will claim a victory -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Colts own the seventh-ranked offense this year (362.4 yards per game), and they've been worse on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 371.3 yards allowed per game. In terms of total offense, the Panthers rank 27th in the NFL (284.6 total yards per game) and 12th on defense (326.0 total yards allowed per game).

Colts vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (-2.5) Over (44) Colts 27, Panthers 23

Colts Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Colts' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Indianapolis has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Indianapolis games have hit the over six out of eight times this season.

The over/under for this game is 44 points, 0.9 more than the average point total for Colts games this season.

Panthers Betting Info

The Panthers have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Carolina has a record of just 1-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

So far this season, three of Carolina's seven games with a set number have hit the over.

Panthers games average 43.2 total points, 0.8 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Colts vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indianapolis 25.6 28.6 26.4 30.6 24.3 25.3 Carolina 18.1 28.4 15.0 18.0 20.5 36.3

