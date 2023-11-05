The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Colts favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the outing.

Interested in live betting the Colts/Panthers matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help guide you with your in-game wagers.

Sign up to live bet on the Colts-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Colts vs Panthers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Colts have led after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.5 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Panthers have been leading after the first quarter in one game, have trailed after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in four games .

2nd Quarter

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging eight points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 8.4 points on average in the second quarter.

The Panthers have won the second quarter one time, been outscored five times, and tied one time in seven games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In eight games this year, the Colts have been outscored in the third quarter five times and won three times.

On offense, Indianapolis is averaging 4.4 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 6.3 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

Out of seven games this season, the Panthers have lost the third quarter three times and tied four times.

4th Quarter

In eight games this year, the Colts have lost the fourth quarter three times and outscored their opponent five times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 7.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 6.5 points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Panthers have won the fourth quarter in two games, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Colts vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Colts have been leading after the first half in four games this season and have been behind after the first half in four games.

The Panthers have had the lead one time, have been losing five times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Colts have won the second half in four games this season (2-2 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in four games (1-3).

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 11.9 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 12.8 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game, been outscored in the second half in three games, and tied in the second half in three games.

Rep the Colts or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.