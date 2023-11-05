Blackhawks vs. Devils November 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Keep an eye on Jack Hughes and Connor Bedard in particular on Sunday, when the New Jersey Devils play the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Devils (-210)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: NHL Network,NBCS-CHI,MSGSN
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Bedard is a leading scorer for Chicago, with seven points this season, as he has recorded five goals and two assists in 10 games.
- Corey Perry is a top scorer for Chicago, with seven total points this season. In 10 games, he has scored two goals and provided five assists.
- This season, Ryan Donato has two goals and three assists, for a season point total of five.
- In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a 1-3-0 record this season, with an .867 save percentage (62nd in the league). In 4 games, he has 98 saves, and has conceded 15 goals (4.2 goals against average).
Devils Players to Watch
- Hughes has been a key contributor for New Jersey this season, collecting 20 points in 10 games.
- Through 10 games, Jesper Bratt has scored seven goals and picked up 11 assists.
- Tyler Toffoli's 11 points this season are via seven goals and four assists.
- Akira Schmid (1-1-1) has a goals against average of 3.5 on the season. His .887% save percentage ranks 52nd in the NHL.
Blackhawks vs. Devils Stat Comparison
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|3rd
|3.9
|Goals Scored
|2.4
|28th
|28th
|3.6
|Goals Allowed
|3.4
|24th
|6th
|33.3
|Shots
|26.1
|31st
|16th
|30.5
|Shots Allowed
|34.6
|29th
|1st
|43.59%
|Power Play %
|11.11%
|29th
|21st
|75%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.85%
|9th
