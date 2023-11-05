How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 5
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils (off a defeat in their most recent game) and the Chicago Blackhawks (off a victory) will meet on Sunday at United Center in Chicago.
Tune in to NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN to see the Devils and the Blackhawks meet.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks vs Devils Additional Info
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have allowed 34 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 16th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have 24 goals this season (2.4 per game), 29th in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 24 goals over that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Corey Perry
|10
|2
|5
|7
|4
|1
|-
|Connor Bedard
|10
|5
|2
|7
|3
|6
|38.1%
|Nick Foligno
|10
|2
|3
|5
|3
|9
|56.1%
|Ryan Donato
|10
|2
|3
|5
|5
|9
|41.4%
|Seth Jones
|10
|0
|5
|5
|9
|2
|-
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils rank 19th in goals against, allowing 36 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.
- The Devils score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (39 total, 3.9 per game).
- On the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|10
|5
|15
|20
|12
|10
|35.3%
|Jesper Bratt
|10
|7
|11
|18
|4
|8
|66.7%
|Tyler Toffoli
|10
|7
|4
|11
|3
|2
|66.7%
|Timo Meier
|10
|2
|6
|8
|4
|4
|80%
|Dougie Hamilton
|10
|4
|3
|7
|8
|2
|-
