The New Jersey Devils (off a defeat in their most recent game) and the Chicago Blackhawks (off a victory) will meet on Sunday at United Center in Chicago.

Tune in to NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN to see the Devils and the Blackhawks meet.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs Devils Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have allowed 34 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 16th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 24 goals this season (2.4 per game), 29th in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 24 goals over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Corey Perry 10 2 5 7 4 1 - Connor Bedard 10 5 2 7 3 6 38.1% Nick Foligno 10 2 3 5 3 9 56.1% Ryan Donato 10 2 3 5 5 9 41.4% Seth Jones 10 0 5 5 9 2 -

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils rank 19th in goals against, allowing 36 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.

The Devils score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (39 total, 3.9 per game).

On the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that span.

Devils Key Players