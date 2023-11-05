The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) enter a matchup against the Buffalo Bills (5-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

The betting insights and trends for the Bengals and Bills can be found below before they meet on Sunday.

Bengals vs. Bills Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Paycor Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 1.5 50.5 -125 +105

Bengals vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati has an average total of 44.8 in their matchups this year, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bengals have put together a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bengals are 3-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 60% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills and their opponents have scored more than 50.5 combined points twice this season.

Buffalo's matchups this season have a 45.6-point average over/under, 4.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Bills have gone 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bills will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

Buffalo has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +105 moneyline set for this game.

Bengals vs. Bills Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bengals 18.7 26 20.6 11 44.8 2 7 Bills 27.8 3 17 7 45.6 2 8

Bengals vs. Bills Betting Insights & Trends

Bengals

In its past three games, Cincinnati has covered the spread each time, and is 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.

The Bengals have been outscored by 13 points this season (1.9 points per game), while the Bills have put up 86 more points than their opponents (10.8 per game).

Bills

Buffalo has not covered the spread and is 3-0 overall in its last three contests.

In the Bills' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 45.5 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 24.0 23.5 ATS Record 3-3-1 1-1-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.6 46.9 43.3 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 27.8 24.7 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-3 4-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

