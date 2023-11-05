When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Andreas Athanasiou score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Andreas Athanasiou score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Athanasiou stats and insights

Athanasiou is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.