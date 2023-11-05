Can we anticipate Alex Vlasic scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

Vlasic is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Vlasic has no points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 36 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

