Alec Pierce has a tough matchup when his Indianapolis Colts face the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Panthers concede 186.6 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the league.

Pierce has totaled 243 yards on 17 receptions, averaging 30.4 yards per game so far this season.

Pierce vs. the Panthers

Pierce vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Carolina has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Eight players have grabbed a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

The Panthers yield 186.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Panthers' defense ranks 15th in the NFL with 10 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Alec Pierce Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Pierce Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pierce has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 62.5% of his games (five of eight).

Pierce has been targeted on 30 of his team's 286 passing attempts this season (10.5% target share).

He has 243 receiving yards on 30 targets to rank 50th in NFL play with 8.1 yards per target.

Pierce, in eight games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 3 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

