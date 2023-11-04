Big Ten rivals will do battle when the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) face the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6) at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) in Bloomington, Indiana. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Wisconsin vs. Indiana?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN

Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wisconsin 30, Indiana 16

Wisconsin 30, Indiana 16 Wisconsin is 4-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Badgers have a record of 0-1 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter (66.7%).

This season, Indiana has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Hoosiers have not won as an underdog of +275 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

The Badgers have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Wisconsin (-9.5)



Wisconsin (-9.5) Against the spread, Wisconsin is 4-3-0 this year.

The Badgers have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In Indiana's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more five times this year and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) This season, five of Wisconsin's eight games have gone over Saturday's total of 45.5 points.

There have been four Indiana games that have finished with a combined score higher than 45.5 points this season.

The point total for the game of 45.5 is 2.1 points more than the combined points per game averages for Wisconsin (24.8 points per game) and Indiana (18.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.4 50 50.8 Implied Total AVG 31.6 34.3 28 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 2-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Indiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 51.8 46.8 Implied Total AVG 35.8 35.3 36.3 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 1-2-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

