The Valparaiso Beacons (1-7) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Dayton Flyers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Brown Field in a Pioneer League showdown.

While Valparaiso ranks 11th-worst in the FCS in total offense with 265.1 yards per game, it's been a different story on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks 18th-best (287.8 yards per game allowed). With 23.4 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Dayton ranks 71st in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 86th, allowing 29.1 points per contest.

Valparaiso vs. Dayton Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Brown Field

Valparaiso vs. Dayton Key Statistics

Valparaiso Dayton 265.1 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.6 (75th) 287.8 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.6 (10th) 87.3 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.4 (33rd) 177.9 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.3 (102nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Valparaiso Stats Leaders

Mikey Appel has thrown for 739 yards (92.4 ypg) to lead Valparaiso, completing 51.4% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

Ryan Mann has racked up 256 yards on 59 carries while finding paydirt two times.

Baret Labus has carried the ball 35 times for 128 yards (16 per game).

Solomon Davis' leads his squad with 532 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 catches (out of 29 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Brandon Jimenez has put up a 279-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes on 18 targets.

Chris Gundy has been the target of two passes and racked up nine catches for 156 yards, an average of 19.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Dayton Stats Leaders

Dante Casciola leads Dayton with 775 yards on 58-of-103 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Michael Neel, has carried the ball 134 times for 607 yards (75.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Cole Dow has rushed for 312 yards on 69 carries with four touchdowns.

Gavin Lochow has racked up 264 receiving yards on 21 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Joe Swanson has 19 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 211 yards (26.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Derek Willits' 21 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 210 yards.

