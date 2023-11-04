The No. 20 UCLA Bruins (6-2) hit the road for a Pac-12 clash against the Arizona Wildcats (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Arizona Stadium.

UCLA ranks 47th in points scored this season (30.9 points per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in the FBS with 15 points allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Arizona is posting 441.1 total yards per game (30th-ranked). It ranks 42nd in the FBS on defense (342.1 total yards given up per game).

We will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

UCLA vs. Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

UCLA vs. Arizona Key Statistics

UCLA Arizona 466.8 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.1 (38th) 277.5 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.1 (37th) 215.4 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.1 (69th) 251.4 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286 (24th) 17 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (64th) 16 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (108th)

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has compiled 1,330 yards (166.3 ypg) on 87-of-168 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Carson Steele has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 673 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

This season, TJ Harden has carried the ball 88 times for 466 yards (58.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Logan Loya has hauled in 34 receptions for 421 yards (52.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

J.Michael Sturdivant has caught 24 passes for 407 yards (50.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Moliki Matavao's eight grabs have yielded 203 yards and two touchdowns.

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has thrown for 1,221 yards on 75.8% passing while tossing 11 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonah Coleman, has carried the ball 76 times for 488 yards (61 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also caught 22 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown.

D.J. Williams has racked up 63 carries and totaled 297 yards with two touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan leads his squad with 672 receiving yards on 48 catches with six touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has racked up 445 receiving yards (55.6 yards per game) and eight touchdowns on 59 receptions.

Tanner McLachlan's 26 catches (on 29 targets) have netted him 323 yards (40.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

