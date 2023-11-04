Big 12 rivals will clash when the UCF Knights (3-5) meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-6). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on UCF vs. Cincinnati? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is UCF vs. Cincinnati?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UCF 31, Cincinnati 26

UCF 31, Cincinnati 26 UCF has been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They've finished 2-3 in those games.

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, the Knights have a 0-0 record (winning just 33.3% of their games).

Cincinnati has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Bearcats have entered three games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Knights' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UCF (-3.5)



UCF (-3.5) UCF is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Knights have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Entering play this week, Cincinnati has one victory against the spread this season.

The Bearcats have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the UCF vs. Cincinnati matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60.5)



Under (60.5) Six of UCF's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 60.5 points.

This season, three of Cincinnati's games have finished with a combined score higher than 60.5 points.

The over/under for the contest of 60.5 is 1.8 points more than the combined points per game averages for UCF (33.4 points per game) and Cincinnati (25.3 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

UCF

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.4 56 60.8 Implied Total AVG 36.1 38 34.3 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-2-0 4-0-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Cincinnati

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.4 50.4 50.5 Implied Total AVG 29.9 31.2 26.5 ATS Record 1-6-0 1-4-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-3 0-3 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.