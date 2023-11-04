Tyler Johnson and the Chicago Blackhawks will face the Florida Panthers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at United Center. Looking to bet on Johnson's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tyler Johnson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson's plus-minus this season, in 14:57 per game on the ice, is -4.

Johnson has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though nine games played, including multiple goals once.

Johnson has tallied point in two of nine games this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Johnson has yet to put up an assist this year through nine games.

The implied probability that Johnson hits the over on his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Johnson Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 9 Games 2 3 Points 2 3 Goals 0 0 Assists 2

